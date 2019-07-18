× Alton man accused of stabbing his brother

ALTON, Ill. – A fight between two adult brothers led to one of the men stabbing the other, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Captain David Vucich, chief of investigations for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 4400 block of Thatcher Drive around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday for a disturbance. Deputies arrived at the residence and found a man had been stabbed during a physical altercation.

The victim was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Deputies took the victim’s brother into custody as the suspected attacker. They later determined the matter was a domestic incident between the brothers.

On Thursday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 29-year-old Anthony McMoore with one count of aggravated battery. He remains in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $25,000 bond.