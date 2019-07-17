× Woman fatally stabs man who allegedly choked her inside Troy, Mo apartment

TROY, Mo. – The Troy Police Department are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Tuesday night in Troy, Missouri.

Officers were called to the 600 Block of Trojan Drive at 11:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault in progress.

Upon arrival, officers could hear a female screaming and crying. According to police, as officers approached the front door a female was seen cradling a male who had what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest. She was reportedly applying pressure to the wound in an effort to slow the bleeding.

After first responders attempted to render aid and begin CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the female claims the man had chocked her during the physical altercation. That’s when she stabbed him in the chest with a large knife.

Detectives with the police department are handling the ongoing investigation.

Tune in to News 11 for the latest update.