Stenger’s secret stash? New St. Louis County Executive finds thousands hidden away

CLAYTON, Mo. – The You Paid For It Team has learned of a surprising discovery by the new St. Louis County Executive Sam Page after he took over the office from disgraced former county executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger was forced from office for his involvement in an alleged pay-to-play scheme.

Page found unexpected surprises that the Stenger administration left behind.

Page was surprised to find a total of $3,000 cash in various drawers and other places throughout the office. Money that wasn't on the normal county books.

Page said he turned the money over to the proper law enforcement authorities.

But that's only a part of it. Page discovered an undocumented bank account that had $15,000 tax funds. People could use an ATM card to withdraw money from that account.

Page said he couldn't find this account on the books but it was steadily being used. That account has since been closed and referred to the proper authorities as well.