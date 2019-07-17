St. Louis Job Fair held July 17 for career seekers

Posted 8:25 am, July 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Looking for a job?

100s of Jobs are up for grabs at the St. Louis Job Fair on  Wednesday, July 17.  There will be dozens of local companies looking to hire from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel Westport.

Available positions range from entry-level to management in multiple industries.  Some of the companies hiring are Mercy, Clarkson Eyecare, Concentrix, Francis Howell School District, and Spectrum.

Tips for Job Fair Success:
• Prepare your elevator speech
• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview
• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression
• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.