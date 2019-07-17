Shiloh woman chases purse snatcher to downtown St. Louis, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was a jaw-dropping police scene in downtown St. Louis at 8th and Market, just a few blocks from Busch Stadium, as Cardinals fans were headed to see a Wednesday afternoon ball game.

Police cars were everywhere; a man was in handcuffs.

A St. Louis police spokesman said a man was arrested in connection with a robbery but released no other details.

Fear spread and so did stories about what had happened. People feared the suspect held up a nearby Doggie Mac’s food truck.

The owner of that food truck business, Bryan “Chef B” Scott, told Fox 2/News 11 that was not the case. He got video of the commotion with his smartphone.

Shiloh police later confirmed the suspect was wanted for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse on their side of the Mississippi River near Whiteside School around 10 a.m.

There was no police pursuit.

The woman, her father, and daughter followed the suspect using an app to track the daughter’s phone which was in the stolen purse; they cut the suspect off when he came to a stop downtown.

“I saw a woman and a man jump out (of a car),” Scott said. “They were yelling at another man. The older guy kind of swung at him a little bit. That’s when the cops convened around him.”

“I saw a group of police there. I was hoping we weren’t interrupting a crime scene as we were walking to the game,” said Cardinals fan Kelly Forguson, who was headed to the game pushing her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller.

“Later, the young lady came and ordered food from me so she told me the story,” Scott said. “The guy had robbed them, her and her daughter, earlier. They chased him from Illinois, Shiloh, or something. They chased him using the Find My Phone app on the iPhone.”

“I don’t know if I have the guts to do that. Good for them,” Forguson said.

The robbery might have stemmed from a domestic incident, Shiloh police said. They did not release the suspect’s name. Charges were still pending as of Wednesday evening.