Missouri Bluffs subdivision plan back before St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A controversial subdivision plan is scheduled to appear before the St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday night.

The land near the Katy Trail housed a TNT plant during World War II and was sold to the University of Missouri after the war for $1 dollar. Now the school plans to sell the land to a developer for $3.5 million for a proposed Missouri Bluffs subdivision with plans to build 276 homes.

Development plans for the area, which is an undeveloped, wooded area on the Missouri River bluffs immediately adjacent to the Katy Trail in St Charles County, have been opposed by groups like the Katy Land Trust, Magnificent Missouri, and Trailnet.

The Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the plan last year but the county council overruled.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Charles County Council Chambers.