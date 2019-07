× Man shot in Jack in the Box parking lot

ST. LOUIS – A man was seriously injured in a shooting outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the corner of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street, in the Southampton neighborhood.

Investigators said the man was shot in the stomach and taken to a local hospital.

There’s been no word on a possible motive and police said they’re looking for the shooter.