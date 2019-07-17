× Man killed outside gas station on north Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS – One man is dead after an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a gas station on North Kingshighway at Cates Avenue.

Police say the victim ran across the street, where he collapsed and died in the parking lot of a liquor store. Police recovered more than 15 shell casings between the gas station and the liquor store.

Details about what led up to the shooting are scarce.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.