Investigators looking for three persons of interest following East St. Louis homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Investigators with the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three persons of interest tied to a murder outside a liquor store.

According to Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings, Illinois State Police, the murder took place Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. outside Haymore’s Liquor Store on N. 15th Street.

East St. Louis police went to the liquor store for calls of shots fired at that location. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, 32-year-old Darnell Steward, had been taken to a hospital across the river in St. Louis in a private vehicle.

Steward died at the hospital a short time later.

East St. Louis police requested the assistance of Illinois State Police in the investigation, Jennings said.

Police learned a man was seen leaving the area in a white SUV. It’s believed the rear window of the SUV was shattered during the shooting. Two other men were also seen near the victim and the driver of the SUV around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 618-570-4269 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.