Excessive Heat Warning issued for most of the St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday begins a stretch of dangerous heat that will last into the weekend.

From this afternoon, all the way through Saturday night St. Louis is under an excessive heat warning. The heat index values will reach into the triple digits ranging from 105 to 113. Temperatures in your car could get up to 130 degrees.

The young, elderly, and those without air conditioning are at high risk of heat-related illness.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes to make sure you stay cool during this dangerously hot stretch. Set your alarm earlier than usual so you can get the dog out or get that run in before the sun climbs too high in the sky.

Cool Down St. Louis makes sure utility bills are paid so air conditioners stay on. They also distribute brand-new energy-efficient air-conditioners to those who qualify. You can seek assistance or donate to help their efforts by visiting Cooldownstlouis.org. There you can also find a list of cooling centers.