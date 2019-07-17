Demolishing public housing in Wellston delayed for 3 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. – The feds have delayed plans to demolish more than 200 public housing units in Wellston.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says The Department of Housing and Urban Development agreed to postpone the project for 120 days to re-evaluate the plan. Page says the Trump administration wants to eliminate public housing in favor of private housing vouchers. However, affordable housing advocates say landlords often refuse to accept those vouchers.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, the demolition of Wellston’s public housing could ultimately displace some 500 residents of the poor St. Louis County suburb — roughly 20 percent of its population.

For now, the delay could allow residents who want to stay to continue living there.