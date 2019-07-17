As heat builds, Cool Down St. Louis gives the gift of comfort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As temperatures surge, those who need help staying cool are getting the help they need. We've talked about them a lot but today Cool Down St. Louis showed how they put their words into action.

As temperatures climbed into the 90s Wednesday, the St Louis Fire Department pulled up to a steamy south St. Louis home. They were there to install an air conditioner in Willie Jones' apartment. All he had was a fan.

" When I moved here three years ago, I didn't realize St. Louis got this hot," he said.

It was all part of Cool Down St. Louis' efforts to keep people in St. Louis and 33 Missouri and Illinois counties safe during the Midwestern summer. They can provide financial assistance for utility bills. They also provide new air conditioners to seniors and the disabled.

"We urge people, if they have air conditioning and they're worried about a bill, don't worry about it. meep your air on," said Reverend Earl Nance Jr., Cool Down St. Louis.

With the temperatures climbing, now is the time to step up and check in on your neighbors.

"In this type of heat, it's a very good idea to check on your neighbors. I mean, physically check on your neighbors," said Captain Leon Whitener, St. Louis Fire Department. "Don't just call, go into their home and see if their air conditioners are running. Especially our seniors. Their bodies don't regulate temperature as well as they once did."

To keep this work going, Cool Down St. Louis needs help from the community and business partners.

"We need air conditioners so we can help as many people...as you can see, the need never get lower. Every year, they need gets greater and greater," Rev. Nance said.

If you know someone in need of help, just go to CoolDownStLouis.org, click "Get Help Now," and fill out the email form right on the website. You'll also find a link to make a donation if you can help.