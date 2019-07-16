× Robby Fabbri makes family recipe in the Stanley Cup with some help from the family dogs

ST. LOUIS – A Summer with the Champs!

Over the next two months, the Stanley Cup will spend one day with every Blues player, coach, hockey operations executive, trainer, and equipment manager. On Monday it was St. Louis forward Robby Fabbri turn with Lord Stanley Cup.

Fabbri headed back to his hometown of Mississauga Ontario. He started with a visit to his old high school and ended with stopping by THP’s Credit Valley Hospital for a special surprise visit with a patient.

Look what showed up today at Our Lady of Mercy! Thank you Robby for coming back to your elementary school. OLMCY community is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/t2g9Pl0tCT — Our Lady of Mercy DP (@OLMCY) July 15, 2019

Fabbri also made the Cup a central piece of a feast with his family and friends. The Blues posted a few videos of Fabbri and his loved ones eating pasta out of the cup, including some of the family’s dogs.

Hey @dog_rates, what rating do you give Hugo and Chelsea for their rendition of Lady and the Tramp (feat. special guest star the Stanley Cup)? 🍝 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/2HMmWayVDS — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 15, 2019

Like many of his teammates, he also shared the cup with patients at a hospital.

Throughout the summer, fans will be able to track the whereabouts of the Stanley Cup with coverage at stlouisblues.com.