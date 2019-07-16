× Remnants of Hurricane Barry bring more rain for St. Louis; heatwave to follow

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are spotty downpours in today’s forecast but the weather should be more dry than wet. A heatwave with temperatures near 100° is likely later this week. An excessive heat watch will likely be upgraded toa warning later today for the rest of the week.

We are still dealing with the leftovers from Hurricane Barry today. Expect more clouds than sunshine but any rain will be much more spotty in nature. Temperatures will warm into the low/mid-80s this afternoon as spotty tropical downpours boil up in a few spots. Tonight, expect warm and humid conditions with temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday begins a stretch of dangerous heat that will last into the weekend. Daytime highs will push well into the 90s Wednesday and then approach 100° Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Top heat index values will run 105 + through Saturday. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms Sunday night followed by much cooler weather early next week.

