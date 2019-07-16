× Suspects in murder cases escape, steal a car, lead officers on a pursuit

TROY, Mo. – Two inmates from the Lincoln County Jail escaped Monday evening, stole a car, and led officers on a pursuit.

Troy Officers were called to the 300 Block of Dunn Lane for a report of a carjacking at 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim says two men walked down Dunn towards his home as he was backing out of his driveway. The men ordered the victim to drive them to the city but the victim refused.

Both men opened the front doors of the car simultaneously. The one on the driver’s side reached for the victim. The victim told police he was scared for his life.

Officers were also able to obtain information from OnStar, which gave police the ability to track the vehicle in “real-time.”

The vehicle was located by other agencies in St. Charles County and a pursuit began. The chase continued into St. Louis County where multiple other law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit. The vehicle crashed near Interstate 70 and Hanley Road.

The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kurt Wallace and 38-year-old James Flannel, were taken into custody after a short foot chase by officers on scene. Both were taken to a local hospital. Detectives followed the ambulances to the hospital, where both subjects admitted to escaping from the Lincoln County Jail and stealing the vehicle on Dunn Lane.

Police said Wallace and Flannel escaped using broken pieces from an electric trimmer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The two were able to use the parts to saw down and eventually break off a piece of prison bar.

Both Wallace and Flannel had previously been jailed as suspects in homicide investigations. Wallace was one of three people indicted for a fatal carjacking that claimed the life of a high school football assistant coach. Flannel was charged in the June 2018 shooting death of a Laclede Cab driver.