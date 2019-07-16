Man shot and killed outside Ferguson market, police investigating
FERGUSON, Mo. – One man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside a market in Ferguson.
The shooting occurred before 3:50 p.m. at Sam’s Meat Market on W. Florissant Avenue.
A verbal altercation between two people led to the shooting.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said the suspect was still on the loose.
