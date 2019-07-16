John Rallo to plead guilty in pay-to-pay scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A businessman accused of bribery as part of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play scheme is set to plead guilty.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis announced the guilty plea hearing at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for John Rallo. Rallo's attorney, John Rogers, confirmed Rallo will plead guilty but declined further comment.

Rallo was indicted for bribery days after Stenger, a Democrat pleaded guilty on May 3 to federal charges for directing county contracts to campaign donors. The indictment cited businesses operated by Rallo.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, last month, Rallo was ordered to repay $1.2 million to investors in an unrelated case and pay a $30,000 civil penalty. He was also banned from selling unregistered securities, transacting business as an unregistered agent or broker-dealer or employing an unregistered agent.