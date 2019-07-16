Hundreds of high-paying Bayer jobs coming to St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson made a big announcement Tuesday involving expansion at Bayer a St. Louis agricultural company. He said that around 500 jobs are being relocated to the Creve Coeur location. Those jobs pay an average of $110,000. There will also be a capital investment of $164 million.

Officials say the state was competing with others for these jobs. There were $27 million in state economic incentives to help lure the new jobs to Missouri. The incentives are a combination of tax credits and business retainment programs. Besides luring the new jobs the incentives helped retain 4,400 Bayer jobs in Missouri.

Bayer’s Raleigh North Carolina headquarters is closing. The jobs coming to Missouri are a combination of transfers from locations like Raleigh and new jobs.

“We are proud to call Missouri home to our Global Headquarters for seeds and traits and the North American Crop Science Commercial Headquarters,” said Lisa Safarian, President, Commercial Operations North America at Bayer in a statement. “Our talented workforce across Missouri, and especially in the St. Louis region, is a vital asset in our ability to develop and deliver new tools and innovations to farmers.”The announcement comes after Governor Parson’s first European trade mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business.

Bayer is one of Missouri’s top 30 private sector employers with a strong connection to the state’s agriculture industry.