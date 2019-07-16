× Huggies represents dads with new premium plant-based diapers

ST. LOUIS – Huggies diapers are now a dad thing.

According to USA Today, for the first time ever, the diaper company put men on the boxes. Special Delivery Diapers feature seven different box designs– three with men and babies and four with women and babies.

Huggies was previously criticized for portraying fathers as disconnected from the caretaking role. The company says it wants to celebrate all parents and the great job they do.

The new premium diapers are also advertised as being made with plant-based products with ultimate softness and leak protection.