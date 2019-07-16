Governor Parson to announce major Bayer expansion in St. Louis

Posted 8:02 am, July 16, 2019, by

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Bayer may be adding new high-paying jobs in St. Louis.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans a big announcement Tuesday in Jefferson City involving expansion at Bayer a St. Louis agricultural company.

Officials said, the expansion “will bring a significant number of new, high-paying jobs to the St. Louis area.”

According to a press release, the announcement comes after Governor Parson’s first European trade mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.