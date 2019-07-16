Goodbye rain, Hello heat. St. Louis prepares for dangerous change in the weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Rain jackets and umbrellas might be needed by Cardinals fans and Muny-goers Tuesday evening as what's left of Hurricane Barry spins overhead. The gear will be quite different for those attending Wednesday’s day baseball game.

A stretch of dangerously hot days will begin on Wednesday with the heat intensifying as we head towards the weekend. The hottest day so far in 2019 was July 10, when we topped out at 97°. Highs Thursday through Saturday look likely to top that, with heat index values soaring into the 105° to 110° range.

Heat-related illness can occur on just one intensely hot afternoon, but a series of hot days significantly increases the heat stress on the body. This is especially true in urban areas, where brick buildings and asphalt streets absorb daytime heat and slowly release it at night.

SSM Saint Louis University Hospital doctors and nurses say that if you have to be out in the heat, take frequent breaks and stay out of the direct sun. Drink plenty of water, but at room temperature. If you are too hot, icy water can be a shock to the system.

With Excessive Heat impacting the Central Plains to the East Coast through the remainder of the week, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. pic.twitter.com/JSiLGNLjsi — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 16, 2019

Some other ways to make sure you stay cool during this dangerously hot stretch? Make sure all your lightweight, light-colored clothes are clean and ready to wear. Set your alarm earlier than usual so you can get the dog out or get that run in before the sun climbs too high in the sky. Forgot about those outdoor projects, the lawn mowing can wait until the temperatures cool down. Pull down the shades in your house or close the blinds to keep the sun out and the house cooler. And most importantly, if you don’t have air conditioning, find a friend's home or a shelter that does.

Cool Down St. Louis makes sure utility bills are paid so air conditioners stay on. They also distribute brand-new energy-efficient air-conditioners to those who qualify. You can seek assistance or donate to help their efforts by visiting Cooldownstlouis.org.