Businessman pleads guilty in pay-for-play case tied to Steve Stenger

ST. LOUIS - Another guilty plea in connection with St. Louis County pay to play deals.

Businessman John Rallo pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in the Steve Stenger scandal.

Stenger was the St. Louis County Executive until he was indicted at the end of April. Rallo was then indicted on bribery charges a week later.

The plea agreement talked about the first meeting between Rallo and Stenger. It was October 23, 2014 at Sam’s Steakhouse in south St. Louis County.

The plea agreement said that was the first time they made an agreement as “Stenger accepted a campaign donation of $5,000 from Rallo” and that Stenger said, “he would work to help Rallo get St. Louis County contracts.”

Rallo's answers were terse when as he first acknowledged that he understood the charges against him and then later said he was changing his plea from not guilty to guilty.

He also faces heat in an unrelated case in which he’s ordered to pay investors more than a million dollars.

As Rallo walked out of court, we asked, "Mr. Rallo, what do you say to the people you did business with?” He had no response.

Rallo will be sentenced in October and could face up to 20 years in prison.