Audit of St. Louis County Animal Shelter discussed at county council meeting

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Details from a newly completed audit of the St. Louis County Animal Shelter were discussed at Tuesday night's county council meeting. FOX 2 told you about the more than 250-page audit on Monday.

The audit said the organization was not accurately reporting the number of dogs they were euthanizing. To add to it, the audit said the shelter even misled some people into sending their pets to death. That's because people surrendering dogs were required to check a box that said "ORE." Many people who signed the box likely did not know it stands for "owner requested euthanasia."

At Tuesday night's meeting, a volunteer of the shelter spoke out and said on Tuesday a dog was euthanized for no reason.

County council members asked the acting director of the county's department of health for an update on the search for a new director of the shelter. Spring Schmidt explained that the search has been difficult because the last round of potential hires had problematic histories in other shelters and some had the heart for the job but not the experience.