Union police looking for suspects who broke into several vehicles overnight

UNION, Mo. – Violated. That’s how some local residents feel after credit cards, cash, and other items were stolen from their vehicles in Union, Missouri overnight. The suspects were caught on camera.

One homeowner says it’s gut-wrenching to watch a criminal committing theft on their own property.

Union police say two young men broke into numerous cars late Sunday night. It all happened just blocks away from the police department.

Surveillance video could be a key piece of evidence in tracking down the two culprits.

“One vehicle was locked. They saw a pouch and took a brick and broke that window in the vehicle,” said Union Police Chief Andrew Parker.

In the video, you can see the two males walking up to a car and checking to see if the door was locked. Once inside the vehicle, one male begins looking for items going through the glove compartments.

Next, the two males take off on foot with the items including purses, electronics, credit cards, and reportedly a check worth $2,000.

Union police are doing what they can to try and catch those responsible.

The chief is warning residents to be on the lookout for the thieves but also lock their vehicles. He’s promising the thieves will be caught.

“People are being violated. If the car is locked or not, you are still getting into a person’s property that you do not have the right to do so. If they continue to do this, it will get them caught,” Chief Parker said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two thieves is asked to contact the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.