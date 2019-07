ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A donation for a good cause could make you into a cartoon character. Adult Swim’s animated show Rick and Morty wants you to be a new character in its upcoming season. The campaign supports people with autism.

By donating just $10, fans will automatically be entered into a contest. Two lucky winners will be chosen to fly to Los Angeles, get free swag, and be created into an animated character for the show.

Ready to see yourself in cartoon form? Enter here.