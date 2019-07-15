Suspects charged in 2015 home invasion homicide

William Kavanaugh and Chancey Hutson.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL – Four and a half years after a deadly home invasion in Woodburn Illinois left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead.  Now 2 suspects have been charged in the case.

28-year-old Chancey Hutson and 34-year-old William Kavanaugh are facing several charges including first-degree murder and home invasion.

On New Year’s morning in 015 police say Hutson and Kavanaugh went to Cody Adams’s house on Edwardsville Street for a theft, during a struggle, Adams was shot twice with a .38 caliber handgun.

He later died. The suspects fled the scene.

Both suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges.

