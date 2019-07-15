Sheriff says the loss of deputies is putting the public at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Sheriff tells the You Paid For It team that the public is in danger when coming to the City of St. Louis courthouses because there aren't enough deputies guarding the building or transporting the prisoners.

Sheriff Vernon Betts tells Elliott Davis that his staff has been cut down to 165 deputies and it should be 185.

He's tried to get city budget officials to fund more deputies but pleas fell on deaf ears.

During the last aldermanic budget hearings, he asked for $150,000 to provide training for his deputies but was turned down.

Sheriff Betts says his biggest fear is someone getting hurt or killed at the courthouse because there aren't enough deputies guarding the facilities.