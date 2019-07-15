× Police: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash on North Grand

ST. LOUIS – A police chase and crash in north St. Louis overnight left two people injured.

According to police, officers spotted a vehicle taken in a carjacking and began chasing the driver, just before midnight.

The chase ended in a crash on North Grand at University Street.

The stolen car crashed into another car which had just pulled over when the driver saw the police car’s flashing lights.

The suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital.

No word on any arrest at this time.

