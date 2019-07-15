‘Footloose’ kicks off at The Muny this week on potentially the hottest day of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Oppressive heat may leave people wanting to kick off their Sunday shoes and stay inside with the air conditioning, but that shouldn’t keep you from cutting loose and enjoying at night out at The Muny as “Footloose” comes to town later on this week.

Each show starts at 8:15 p.m., just 15 minutes ahead of sunset. Even with some heat persisting through showtime, the staff at The Muny are equipped to handle it.

“Weather is always a factor here. We’ve been open 100 years; the nice thing is that we are pretty prepared. We’ve taken a lot of steps in the past years,” said Kowfe Coleman, managing director of The Muny. “We’ve put in those big fans that run all night now. Part of the renovation we just completed was great air circulation where there are blowers in the front of the stage pushing air over the audience as well.”

Show-goers should prepare themselves as well by wearing cool, light, and loose-fitted clothing. It’s critical that you stay hydrated. The Muny allows you to bring in your own water as long as it’s not in a glass container.

Cast members are battling the heat as well. Luckily, the members wear vests with pouches of ice, they have air-conditioned break rooms, and the stage lighting is LED. This way, fans and stars on both sides of the lights are keeping cool while enjoying a nice evening under the stars.