EB exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound IL Route 3 closure starts Monday

Driving from Missouri to Illinois gets a little more difficult starting Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from the popular Street Bridge to Southbound Route 3 July 15 and is expected to be reopened by Monday, July 29.

These closures are needed to perform critical repairs to the surface of the bridge that carries traffic from the Poplar Street Bridge to southbound IL Route 3.

Two lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge will also close along with the Marion Street Entrance ramp to I-55 northbound.

