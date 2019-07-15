Dangerous heatwave to arrive after remnants of Hurricane Barry pass through St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tropical rainfall from hurricane Barry will be lingering in the area through Tuesday. A dangerous heatwave should arrive later this week.

The moisture from Tropical Storm Barry, now just a remnant spin of low pressure, will arrive in the St. Louis area Monday and Tuesday. Pockets of light to moderate rain will build north across most of the region this morning and continue into this afternoon. There will be very little sunshine today. As a result, temperatures will hold in the 70s.

The rain is light enough and the system moving fast enough that flash flooding is not a major concern at this time. Tonight, we will continue to see a few scattered showers with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s. Tuesday will bring scattered tropical downpours…a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 80s.

Dangerous heat is likely the rest of the week with daytime highs in the 90s Wednesday and close to 100 Thursday through Saturday. Top heat index values will reach at least 105 each of those days.

See the current weather radar here.