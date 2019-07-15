× Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are coming St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen announced they are hitting the road together this year.

The longtime friends are coming to the Stifel Theatre on Friday, November 1 at 8:00 p.m. for a live, interactive event called the “AC2,” tour. The seven-city tour is being billed as an evening of unscripted, uncensored and unforgettable conversation.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Enterprise Center Box Office.

Ticket prices are $65, $85 and $105. VIP tickets are also being sold for $305.