The $198 million Powerball jackpot has a winner in Tennessee

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Tennessee, you might want to check your numbers.

A single lottery ticket bought in Hendersonville, Tennessee, matched all six numbers of Powerball’s $198 million jackpot, the Tennessee Lottery said.

The winning numbers in the Saturday night drawing were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball 21.

This is the seventh time a player in the state has won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

They advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket, store it in a secure location, consult with a financial adviser and call the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters before claiming the prize.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize and must choose either to receive the money as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. The cash amount would be about $128 million.