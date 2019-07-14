× Precautionary boil water advisory lifted for portion of South St. Louis County and Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri American Water lifted the precautionary boil water advisory on Sunday morning. Water quality tests confirm the water is safe for consumption and no longer needs to be boiled.

Missouri American Water issued a reverse-911 call at 7 a.m. Sunday, July 14th, related to a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of Fenton, St. Louis County and northern Jefferson County.

A water main break at Bowles Avenue, leading to a low-pressure event, caused this advisory.