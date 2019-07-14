× A teenage girl on a boogie board is bitten by a shark in Florida

A 16-year-old girl suffered bites to her foot and ankle after a shark attacked her in Florida, authorities said.

The girl was boogie boarding in the Atlantic Ocean off Amelia Island on Friday when a shark bit her on the back of her foot, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper of to Nassau County, Florida.

She was able to get free and make it up to the pool area of the resort she was staying at, where first responders met her.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries to her foot, heel and ankle, and received several stitches, Leeper said.

Leeper said although they don’t get many shark attacks in the area, this is a good reminder that sharks like to feed in the morning and late afternoon and to be careful during those times.