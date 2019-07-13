U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect in MetroLink crime spree

KANSAS CITY, MO – A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a MetroLink passenger was arrested on the other side of the state in Liberty Missouri at a motel.

The U.S. Marshals office reports suspected criminal Chris Brown was taken into custody without incident after agents saw Brown arriving at a motel around 4 p.m. Friday, July 12th.

He’s now awaiting transfer back to St. Louis.

Brown is one of 12 people indicted this past May for a 2018 crime spree involving MetroLink passengers, one of whom was Roth “Craig” Lefebvre.

He was killed last year during a botched robbery at the Grand MetroLink station.