Pulse – RetailNext is a local competition to find a big hit with consumers

Posted 8:30 pm, July 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do you have a great idea for the next big thing in retail? You know, something hip, cool, snazzy and so unique it is sure to be a mega-hit with consumers. If you have a winning concept, get ready to compete. The Meadows at Lake St. Louis has kicked off “RetailNext” a competition designed to find The Next Big Thing in Retail. The winner will receive, among other things, free rent for up to a year at The Meadows at Lake St. Louis. Find out who the judges are, what they are looking for and how to enter the competition.

 

Guests:

  • Alysia Kerkove, General Manager of the Meadows At Lake St. Louis
  • Stacy Taub-Man, Founder & Ceo, The Rise Collaborative
  • Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania
  • Martin Sneider, Professor of Retail at Washington University
