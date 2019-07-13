One dead, one seriously injured after house fire in University City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a fire on Appleton Drive in University City late Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire and neighboring departments had to be brought in to assist. Authorities tell Fox 2 that they believe this fire may have been started by smoking inside of the home.

Family members say an older mother and son stayed in the home. The woman is currently in the ICU recovering.

Neighbors were shocked by the news on Saturday morning. They say the mother and son were nice, always spoke and appeared to be taking care of one another.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died in this fire.