Fallen firefighters’ legacy helps children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis city firefighter Leonard Riggins was shot and killed in the line of duty. His widow is on a mission to help keep her husband's memory alive. Danita Riggins started the S.A.I.L Foundation. S.A.I.L stands for Save An Innocent Life. It's a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization is working to help troubled teens avoid violence, "Families have to start new lives without their loved ones and the new life never gets started because the pain is ongoing," said Danita.

The 52-year-old was a veteran of the St. Louis fire department, he was tragically killed on November 5, 2008, on his way home from work. He was shot and killed as he stopped to help a car crash victim who turned out to be a teen carjacker. Leonard was an innocent victim of a troubled teen. Leonard's life was valued, and his sacrifice must not be forgotten.

He was a devoted husband, father and dear friend to many. Leonard's legacy will live on through his family who loved him dearly and the S.A.I.L. Foundation. Leonard loved people in general but had a soft spot in his heart for young people.

On Saturday, St. Louis area kids got much-needed supplies at the back to school community fair. The Demetrius Johnson Foundation and the S.A.I.L Foundation handed out hundreds of school supplies and backpacks to help kids in need at the Demetrius Johnson Building located at 724 Union Blvd.

For more information about the S.A.I.L. Foundation call 314-541-3530 or log onto www.thesailfoundation.com.