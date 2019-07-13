Cardinal great Bob Gibson battling pancreatic cancer

Hall-of-Famer Bob Gibson of the St Louis Cardinals signs autographs for fans before taking on the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium on March 10, 2010 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Saturday Cardinal Nation was shocked to hear that Hall of Fame Cardinal pitcher Bob Gibson was battling pancreatic cancer. Gibson, according to our partners at the Post-Dispatch sent a letter to the living Hall of Famers informing them of his condition.

Gibson is currently hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska for treatment after being diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago.

He is expected to start chemotherapy this coming week.

