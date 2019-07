× Blues goalie Jordan Binnington signs 2-year deal

ST. LOUIS – Saturday the St. Louis Blues announced that they had signed Goalie Jordan Binnington to a 2-year contract worth $4.4 million per year.

Binnington was a restricted free agent, and by signing today with the Blues avoided an arbitration hearing.

In his rookie season with the Blues, Binnington was 24-5-1. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs Binnington went 16-10 with one shutout to become the Blues first goalie to win the Stanley Cup.