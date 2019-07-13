× 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after vehicle goes into a lake in Warren County

MARTHASVILLE, MO – Just before 5 p.m. in Marthasville, Missouri an urgent call was made after a vehicle with an unknown number of individuals went into a lake. Mike Thiemann with the Metro West Fire Protection District tells Fox 2/News 11 that 1 person drowned, and another person is in critical condition.

The vehicle was carrying other individuals, but it is unclear currently as to how many persons were in the car and the extent of their injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene investigating the accident but have yet to release a preliminary cause for the incident.

Fox 2News 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will be updating this story as more information becomes available.