ST. LOUIS - Xzavier Williams is going to be a fifth-grader at Wild Horse Elementary in Rockwood School District.

According to his mother, Xzavier is always asking questions about the weather, especially tornadoes. He plays football and always want to make sure the weather is right for playing. He’s also involved in a Nerdy Boys Book Club where they go on trips to learn new and exciting things!

