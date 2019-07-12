I-70 near Riverview reopens after deadly crash involving several motorcycles

ST. LOUIS – All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened on Friday after a deadly crash, causing a portion of the highway to be closed for several hours.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on I-70 near Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis. A group of motorcycles were reportedly traveling westbound down the interstate when an SUV accidentally ran into the back of one of the motorcycle riders causing a chain reaction.

A witness tells the police, that rider fell off the bike and was hit by the driver of a second SUV. Another biker tried to avoid the crash but ended up being dragged by the second SUV.  A total of five motorcycles were involved in the crash.

One person was killed in the crashed and several others were rushed to the hospital.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

No other information has been released.

Images  from the crash

