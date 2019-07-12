I-70 near Riverview reopens after deadly crash involving several motorcycles

ST. LOUIS – All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened on Friday after a deadly crash, causing a portion of the highway to be closed for several hours.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on I-70 near Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis. A group of motorcycles were reportedly traveling westbound down the interstate when an SUV accidentally ran into the back of one of the motorcycle riders causing a chain reaction.

A witness tells the police, that rider fell off the bike and was hit by the driver of a second SUV. Another biker tried to avoid the crash but ended up being dragged by the second SUV. A total of five motorcycles were involved in the crash.

One person was killed in the crashed and several others were rushed to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

