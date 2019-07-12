Fashion and jewelry retailer Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fashion accessories retailer Charming Charlie is going out of business and will shutter all 261 stores in 38 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday.

This is the second time the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In 2017, there were 390 Charming Charlie stores in the U.S., Canada, the Philippines and the Middle East, according to FortuneOpens a New Window, as part of its earlier bankruptcy filing, which ended in April 2018, the company closed 100 stores. Stores have already started going out of business sales.