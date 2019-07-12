Bed Bath & Beyond is ‘running out of time’

Posted 9:59 am, July 12, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

ed Bath & Beyond, once a leader in kitchenware and bedding, is in free fall. It is racing to win back customers and salvage its brand before the pressures of modern retailing cave in.

“The company has not kept pace with how the customer has evolved and how consumers shop today,” interim CEO Mary Winston told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales at stores open at least a year sank 6.6% during its most recent quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond lost money last quarter, too.
“There needs to be a fundamental change in our approach,” she said. Bed Bath & Beyond’s(BBBY) stock has lost around 90% of its value over the past five years and is on the verge of slipping below $10 a share. On Thursday, shares fell to a 20-year low.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.