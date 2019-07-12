‘5K for Kids’ to help stop St. Louis sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sex trafficking of our youth is happening all over the world and St. Louis is not immune. The St. Louis juvenile girls human trafficking unit consists of those from the family courts, the St Louis city police department. One of the service providers helping with the unit is the Annie Malone Center.

The second annual 5k Run For Kids will help raise money and awareness next month. The date is August 11th at Forest Park in the upper Muny parking lot, fee structure can be found online but they are doing something special to get the kids involved.

"We are waving their fee to participate, we just want them to get pledges it doesn't matter how many pledges we just want them to participate and give back to their community," said Sara Lahman.

All the proceeds from this race will go to the Girls at Risk program and they are hoping to raise $10,000. Start time is 8:30am. To sign up or volunteer log on to anniemalone.com/events or call 314-531-0120.