Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A running shootout with police on the streets of St. Louis left a suspect wounded Thursday afternoon, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and being treated at a St. Louis hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. No officers were wounded.

The foot chase began around noon near the 4100 block of Shreve in St. Louis. However, the incident actually started about three miles away at Spring and Dr. King.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said officers were patrolling near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Spring when they tried to pull a car over for a traffic offense. The driver of the vehicle did not comply and sped off. The officers lost sight of the vehicle.

A police helicopter was flying in the area and spotted the vehicle. The helicopter pilot saw the car slow down in the 4100 block of Shreve. Officers on the ground converged on the car and identified the suspect as he exited the vehicle.

Chief Hayden said that officers attempted to speak with the suspect. He ran off and then fired shots at the officers. Two officers then returned fire. A foot pursuit went west on Penrose. The suspect was placed under arrest in an alley near Bessie Avenue.

A firearm the suspect used to shoot at officers has been recovered by police.

The officers involved in the shooting are 31 and 35 years of age. They have both been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 5 and 8 years, respectively.

The St. Louis Police Force Investigative Unit was looking into whether the officers used appropriate force.

The person taken into custody is around 30-years-old. Police did not release the suspect’s name or further details about why the traffic stop was initiated. However, the suspect's vehicle has a temporary Missouri license plate that expired in April 2019.