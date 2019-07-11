Surveillance video shows moment North Carolina KFC is destroyed by explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. - Surveillance video from a nearby drugstore shows the moment a KFC restaurant in North Carolina was leveled in an explosion Thursday morning.

At about 12:40 a.m., police responded after the KFC exploded at 125 N.C. 14 in Eden. No one was injured, but the blast left almost all neighboring businesses damaged, according to WGHP.

An employee told police that he was closing the restaurant when he and others smelled gas.

Here is part of, what looks to be, the drive-thru window from KFC. It’s about 50 feet away from the building. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/IGJN9BnBE4 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 11, 2019

The manager reportedly tried to turn off the nozzle and called the gas company.

The employee came out to the area to pick up a drink and cigarettes and saw the moment the KFC exploded.

Officers say they do not know for certain what caused the explosion.

A KFC spokesperson released the following statement to WGHP:

“We are devastated by this incident, but most importantly we are grateful that all of our restaurant team members are safe and no one was injured. We would like to thank the Eden police and fire crews, for their response and continued support. We are cooperating directly with the investigating agencies as they work to determine the cause.”