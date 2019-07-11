PICTURES: Death Cab For Cutie at Stifel Theatre

Alternative rockers Death Cab For Cutie found time to stop in St Louis on Monday, June 8 during their current tour and filled Stifel Theatre with their unique sound. The Chicago-based band, Lala Lala, fronted by Lillie West was the show opener.

Photo Gallery

